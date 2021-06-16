ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,400 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 13th total of 1,912,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,874.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an internet-based insuretech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products covering accident, bond and credit, health, liability, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

