ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

