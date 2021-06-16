Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Receives $64.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 36,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.39. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.