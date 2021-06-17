-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 793,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,012. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 215.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $129,735,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

