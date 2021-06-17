$0.04 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Hexcel reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after acquiring an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -213.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

