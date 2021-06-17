$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,000. The company has a market capitalization of $305.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
