$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,000. The company has a market capitalization of $305.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

