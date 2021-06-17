-$0.26 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($3.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

CATB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of CATB stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,773,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

