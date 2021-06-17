$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBA. B. Riley increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

UBA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,936. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

