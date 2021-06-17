-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,479. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

