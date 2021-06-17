$0.39 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,845. The firm has a market cap of $471.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.43. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41.

In other news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,170. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

