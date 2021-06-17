-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.39). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.

BPTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.93. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

