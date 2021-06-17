$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 413.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.