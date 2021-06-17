$0.53 EPS Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Colfax posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 488.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

CFX traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 16,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $50.26.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,677 shares of company stock worth $13,842,407 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colfax by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Colfax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

