$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $63.13. 245,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

