$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.98. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 108,488 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

