-$0.77 EPS Expected for Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.90). Viad reported earnings of ($2.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. 243,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.03. Viad has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Viad by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

