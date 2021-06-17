$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.16. Perficient has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.