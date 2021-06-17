$0.79 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,050%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

Boot Barn stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

