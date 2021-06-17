$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NTB stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.97. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

