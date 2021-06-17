$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $721.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

