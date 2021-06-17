-$0.96 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.49). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 927.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Insmed by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,241 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Insmed by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Insmed by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 1,101,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. Insmed has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.27.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

