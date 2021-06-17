$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QFIN. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $41.58 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

