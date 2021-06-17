$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $331.83 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

