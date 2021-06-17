$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.83. 166,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,541. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

