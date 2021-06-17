$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.83. 166,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,541. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.