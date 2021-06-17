$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $99.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

