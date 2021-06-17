10,000 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. 3M accounts for approximately 1.3% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.28. 92,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,369. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.