10,209 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 138,107 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 583,425 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71.

