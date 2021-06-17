10,275 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,040 shares of company stock worth $3,161,744 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

