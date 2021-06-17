$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report sales of $109.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the lowest is $107.00 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $73.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 65,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,308. The firm has a market cap of $818.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

