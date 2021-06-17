1,245,382 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,245,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 58,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Loop Capital upped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

