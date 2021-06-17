$125.27 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $125.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.62 million and the highest is $129.93 million. ATN International posted sales of $109.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $568.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.47 million to $608.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $746.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATNI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ATN International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ATN International stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.18. 56,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.23 million, a PE ratio of -71.05 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

