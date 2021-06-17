$142.20 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to announce sales of $142.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.40 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $128.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTN stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 159,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,215. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

