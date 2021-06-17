$144.99 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $144.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $585.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $190.14. 228,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,928. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.81.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

