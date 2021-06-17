$16.38 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report sales of $16.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TZOO. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 101,805 shares of company stock worth $1,727,528 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $171.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

