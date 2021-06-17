165,493 Shares in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 165,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. 29,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

