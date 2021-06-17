$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce $169.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $173.80 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $686.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $693.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $691.95 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $710.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,818. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

