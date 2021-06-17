1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned about 3.72% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

