1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $46,431.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001424 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

