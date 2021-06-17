$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $46.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 402,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,003. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $6,593,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

