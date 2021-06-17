2,055 Shares in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

