20,690 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.08. 363,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

