242,244 Shares in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCW Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Akumin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 million and a PE ratio of 295.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97. Akumin Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

