$247.19 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $247.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $126.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $991.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. 713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $384.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

