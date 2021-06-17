$25.95 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce sales of $25.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the highest is $29.49 million. Omeros reported sales of $13.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $94.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OMER has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

OMER stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. 293,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,159. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

