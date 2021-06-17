25,000 Shares in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMS stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

