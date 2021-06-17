$251.97 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $251.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.27 million and the highest is $255.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $239.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

STL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 432.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

