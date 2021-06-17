2,847 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $7.56 on Wednesday, hitting $2,513.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

