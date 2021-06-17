30,571 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $59,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

DBX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

