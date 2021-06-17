$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce sales of $33.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $133.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $134.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140.15 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $144.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

