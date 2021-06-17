$366.85 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $366.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.50 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $339.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 251,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

